California Public Employees Retirement System Has $120.84 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,665 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 426,886 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.31% of D.R. Horton worth $120,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,316 shares of the construction company's stock worth $179,428,000 after purchasing an additional 363,573 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 569,423 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $82,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,571,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 201,437 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised D.R. Horton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $168.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock opened at $149.24 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $150.54 and its 200-day moving average is $150.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.22 and a twelve month high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.51%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. D.R. Horton's payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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