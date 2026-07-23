California Public Employees Retirement System Has $22.20 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,558 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,757 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Donaldson worth $22,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Donaldson alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Donaldson by 10,438.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,801,481 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $152,873,000 after buying an additional 1,784,386 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 26,235.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,707,872 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $151,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,186,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $187,037,000 after acquiring an additional 380,419 shares during the period. Finally, Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Donaldson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Donaldson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 price target on Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DCI

Donaldson Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $90.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.17 and a 12-month high of $112.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $995.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $973.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Donaldson's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.940-4.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Donaldson's payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Donaldson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Donaldson wasn't on the list.

While Donaldson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here