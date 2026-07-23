California Public Employees Retirement System Has $22.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,794 shares of the company's stock after selling 99,053 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Clorox worth $22,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Clorox alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,380 shares of the company's stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 253.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company's stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 173.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company's stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Clorox by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,141 shares of the company's stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,760. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Clorox

Clorox Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CLX stock opened at $95.72 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $132.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clorox, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clorox wasn't on the list.

While Clorox currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here