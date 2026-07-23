California Public Employees Retirement System Has $23.41 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PNFP - Free Report) by 101.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,803 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 136,735 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.35% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $23,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330,170 shares of the company's stock worth $508,551,000 after buying an additional 2,062,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,451,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,350,000 after acquiring an additional 179,819 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,067,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,634,000 after acquiring an additional 910,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,636 shares of the company's stock worth $266,268,000 after acquiring an additional 110,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,188,080 shares of the company's stock worth $208,765,000 after acquiring an additional 191,292 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $97.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.08 and a 12-month high of $113.33. The business's 50-day moving average price is $97.65.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.89.

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Key Headlines Impacting Pinnacle Financial Partners

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Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners NYSE: PNFP is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, that provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services. Founded in 2000, the company operates through a network of banking offices and digital channels to serve individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients. Pinnacle’s business model emphasizes relationship-based banking and tailored financial solutions for commercial borrowers and deposit customers.

The company’s product and service offerings include commercial and residential lending, treasury and payment solutions, deposit accounts, mortgage services, and cash management.

Further Reading

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