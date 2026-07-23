California Public Employees Retirement System Has $24.24 Million Position in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,327 shares of the company's stock after selling 94,350 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $24,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE BJ opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.22. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $110.92. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ's Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on BJ's Wholesale Club

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $1,520,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,812.07. This trade represents a 44.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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