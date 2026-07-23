California Public Employees Retirement System Has $26.89 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,599 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 8,374 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Carlisle Companies worth $26,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $399.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE CSL opened at $327.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $293.43 and a twelve month high of $435.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business's fifty day moving average is $346.81 and its 200 day moving average is $355.79.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.32. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 14.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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