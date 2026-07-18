California Public Employees Retirement System Has $303.33 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,147,240 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 208,848 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Walt Disney worth $303,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.9% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,729 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 115.7% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 12.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 83,042 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.31.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.66 and a 200-day moving average of $103.55. The company has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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