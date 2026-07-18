California Public Employees Retirement System Has $348.95 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797,414 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 157,852 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Texas Instruments worth $348,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,516,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,402,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,184,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,601 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,608,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,013,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,062 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,153,622 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,588,062,000 after buying an additional 1,938,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $281.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $284.02 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $302.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $334.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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