California Public Employees Retirement System Has $385.18 Million Stake in American Express Company $AXP

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,273,396 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 298,444 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of American Express worth $385,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,341 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $5,013,000. Atlas Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 813.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $387.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.15.

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American Express Stock Down 1.7%

AXP stock opened at $355.44 on Friday. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $288.34 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $242.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $329.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.33.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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