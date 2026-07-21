California Public Employees Retirement System Has $38.84 Million Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,588 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 50,442 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of PTC worth $38,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in PTC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC by 68.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,962 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

Get PTC alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $171.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTC

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $124.83 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day moving average is $144.73. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.50 and a 12-month high of $219.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PTC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PTC wasn't on the list.

While PTC currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here