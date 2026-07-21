California Public Employees Retirement System Has $39.50 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,672 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Dollar Tree worth $39,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,746,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,026,000 after buying an additional 2,393,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,858,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 906.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 663.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Dollar Tree by 104.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,157 shares of the company's stock worth $164,219,000 after acquiring an additional 886,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company's stock.

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Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $126.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.71 and a 1 year high of $142.40. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Dollar Tree from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dollar Tree

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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