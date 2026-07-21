California Public Employees Retirement System Has $51.32 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,460 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 11,095 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Iron Mountain worth $51,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 17,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total transaction of $4,725,761.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,761.42. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,189 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $902,219.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,260 shares of company stock worth $17,361,672. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.3%

Iron Mountain stock opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.45. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $134.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 136.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is presently 380.22%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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