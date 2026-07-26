California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,620 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Molina Healthcare worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $9,985,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66,350 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 95.2% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 99.2% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 283.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $197.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,097.94 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1 year low of $121.06 and a 1 year high of $244.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.02.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Molina Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting Molina Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Molina Healthcare beat Q2 earnings expectations with EPS of $1.51, and lower operating expenses helped offset weaker premium revenue and softer investment income. The company also raised its 2026 EPS outlook, which supports the long-term earnings case. Article Title

Molina Healthcare beat Q2 earnings expectations with EPS of $1.51, and lower operating expenses helped offset weaker premium revenue and softer investment income. The company also raised its 2026 EPS outlook, which supports the long-term earnings case. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still see some upside from current levels despite recent weakness, with Truist and RBC both saying the stock could rise into the low-to-mid $200s. Article Title

Analysts still see some upside from current levels despite recent weakness, with Truist and RBC both saying the stock could rise into the low-to-mid $200s. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street’s consensus recommendation remains “Hold,” suggesting analysts are not turning bullish yet, but are also not broadly negative on the name. Article Title

Wall Street’s consensus recommendation remains “Hold,” suggesting analysts are not turning bullish yet, but are also not broadly negative on the name. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and membership trends remain a concern, and multiple reports said investors were disappointed by weaker premium revenue and softer guidance even after the earnings beat. Article Title

Revenue and membership trends remain a concern, and multiple reports said investors were disappointed by weaker premium revenue and softer guidance even after the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction has been negative because Molina warned about a smaller Obamacare footprint and ongoing pressure in its Medicaid/ACA businesses, which outweighed the earnings beat. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $286.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $163.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $203.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,611. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Further Reading

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