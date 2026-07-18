California Public Employees Retirement System Has $935.30 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,054,410 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 492,925 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of California Public Employees Retirement System's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.31% of Cisco Systems worth $935,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53,010 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 290.9% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,638 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,359 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,344 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 657.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 146,954 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $11,402,000 after acquiring an additional 127,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Evercore lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citic Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. New Street Research lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

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Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $111.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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