California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.58 Million Stock Position in Macy's, Inc. $M

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,390 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Macy's worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Macy's by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,145,972 shares of the company's stock worth $356,020,000 after purchasing an additional 494,280 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Macy's by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 10,965,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,782,000 after buying an additional 62,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Macy's by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,420,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,547,000 after buying an additional 45,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Macy's by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,823,034 shares of the company's stock worth $150,448,000 after buying an additional 2,750,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Macy's by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,004,835 shares of the company's stock worth $132,407,000 after buying an additional 1,244,631 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Macy's

In other news, EVP Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 16,419 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $408,668.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,800. This trade represents a 45.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 10,077 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $258,273.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at $650,309.99. The trade was a 28.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Macy's Stock Down 0.0%

M stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.46. Macy's, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Macy's Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Macy's's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Macy's from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research raised Macy's from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Macy's from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised Macy's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore set a $22.00 price target on Macy's in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.70.

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Macy's Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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