California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,539 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of NRG Energy worth $49,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.93.

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NRG Energy Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE NRG opened at $130.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.81 and a beta of 1.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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