California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,073 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 30,506 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of OneMain worth $14,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get OneMain alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,312,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,534,271 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $171,210,000 after buying an additional 1,047,263 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its position in OneMain by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,362,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $92,066,000 after buying an additional 924,302 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in OneMain by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,965,244 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $110,958,000 after acquiring an additional 713,670 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,709 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $125,353,000 after acquiring an additional 596,455 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,967,500. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,848 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at $813,874. This trade represents a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

OneMain Stock Up 1.6%

OMF opened at $59.72 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $71.93.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.09. OneMain had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. OneMain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OneMain

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OneMain, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OneMain wasn't on the list.

While OneMain currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here