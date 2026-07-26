California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,358 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,511 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Celsius worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Celsius alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,020.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

Celsius Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $782.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company's revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,826.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,174.40. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $249,732.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 227,158 shares in the company, valued at $6,753,407.34. The trade was a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CELH. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Celsius from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on Celsius and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Celsius

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Celsius, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celsius wasn't on the list.

While Celsius currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here