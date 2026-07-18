California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343,908 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 11,933 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Union Pacific worth $326,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,573 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% during the first quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,637 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $299.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $301.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.84 and a 52 week high of $303.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.93 and a 200 day moving average of $256.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

Union Pacific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific received the first rail from Rocky Mountain Steel’s new $1.2 billion Pueblo mill, kicking off a seven-year domestic supply contract that could improve rail-input reliability and support efficiency. Article Title

Union Pacific received the first rail from Rocky Mountain Steel’s new $1.2 billion Pueblo mill, kicking off a seven-year domestic supply contract that could improve rail-input reliability and support efficiency. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive, with recent price-target increases and buy/outperform-style ratings helping reinforce expectations for stronger earnings and continued momentum. Article Title

Several analysts remain constructive, with recent price-target increases and buy/outperform-style ratings helping reinforce expectations for stronger earnings and continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Heading into Q2 results, earnings estimates have been rising as stronger freight demand may offset volume and supply-chain pressures, which could set up a positive catalyst if Union Pacific beats expectations. Article Title

Heading into Q2 results, earnings estimates have been rising as stronger freight demand may offset volume and supply-chain pressures, which could set up a positive catalyst if Union Pacific beats expectations. Neutral Sentiment: A valuation article said Union Pacific looks fairly valued on cash flow, suggesting the shares may be closer to intrinsic value than deeply discounted, which is less of a near-term trading catalyst. Article Title

A valuation article said Union Pacific looks fairly valued on cash flow, suggesting the shares may be closer to intrinsic value than deeply discounted, which is less of a near-term trading catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Dan Loeb’s Third Point cut its Union Pacific stake by more than 90% while also slashing other railroad holdings, a move that may pressure sentiment around the sector amid merger uncertainty. Article Title

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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