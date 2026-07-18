California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,589 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 30,305 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $342,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.6% in the first quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.9% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,928 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 804.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 36,880 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 32,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $532.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.36 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $484.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $602.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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