California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 121,813 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,233,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 121,813 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $317,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA accepted Bristol Myers Squibb’s NDA for mezigdomide in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, a meaningful regulatory step that could strengthen the company’s oncology pipeline and future revenue prospects. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Wins FDA Review For Mezigdomide In Multiple Myeloma

The FDA accepted Bristol Myers Squibb’s NDA for in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, a meaningful regulatory step that could strengthen the company’s oncology pipeline and future revenue prospects. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed traders buying a notably higher-than-average number of call options , suggesting some investors are positioning for additional upside in BMY.

Unusual options activity showed traders buying a notably higher-than-average number of , suggesting some investors are positioning for additional upside in BMY. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a strong value stock , reinforcing the view that the shares may still look attractive on valuation grounds. Here's Why Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) is a Strong Value Stock

Recent commentary highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a , reinforcing the view that the shares may still look attractive on valuation grounds. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage continues to point to a “Hold” consensus, indicating analysts are not broadly turning more bullish or bearish on the stock. Bristol Myers Squibb Company NYSE: BMY Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Brokerage coverage continues to point to a consensus, indicating analysts are not broadly turning more bullish or bearish on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate to $6.10 from $6.12 , but the change is modest and still near consensus, so it is unlikely to be a major near-term driver by itself.

Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate to from , but the change is modest and still near consensus, so it is unlikely to be a major near-term driver by itself. Negative Sentiment: The small downward revision to longer-term earnings expectations may indicate some caution around Bristol Myers Squibb’s post-2026 growth trajectory, which could limit enthusiasm if investors focus on future profitability.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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