California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 16,018 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,257 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Waste Management worth $182,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,206,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 196,585 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $43,192,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Waste Management by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,442 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,898,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 793,346 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $173,774,000 after purchasing an additional 104,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $263.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.70.

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Waste Management Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE WM opened at $239.50 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $248.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock's 50 day moving average is $222.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.50. The company has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 10.99%.Waste Management's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Waste Management's payout ratio is 54.70%.

Waste Management News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised Waste Management’s price target to $260 from $250, suggesting continued upside potential despite maintaining a “sector perform” view.

Scotiabank raised Waste Management’s price target to $260 from $250, suggesting continued upside potential despite maintaining a “sector perform” view. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted WM’s strong waste collection network, pricing power, and acquisition strategy as supports for growth and margins.

Analyst commentary highlighted WM’s strong waste collection network, pricing power, and acquisition strategy as supports for growth and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate to $8.16 from $8.17, a very small revision that matches the current consensus estimate.

Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate to $8.16 from $8.17, a very small revision that matches the current consensus estimate. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group also nudged FY2027 EPS down to $9.20 from $9.23, another modest cut that does not materially change the long-term earnings outlook.

Erste Group also nudged FY2027 EPS down to $9.20 from $9.23, another modest cut that does not materially change the long-term earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Analyst notes pointed to WM’s high debt load and slower stock momentum as ongoing concerns that could weigh on investor sentiment.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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