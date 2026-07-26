California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in Versant Corporation $VSNT

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Versant Corporation (NASDAQ:VSNT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 289,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,733,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Versant as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Versant in the first quarter worth approximately $26,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Versant during the 1st quarter valued at $24,475,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Versant in the 4th quarter valued at $24,134,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Versant in the 1st quarter valued at $6,518,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Versant by 3,591.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,308 shares of the company's stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 161,803 shares in the last quarter.

Versant Stock Down 0.5%

Versant stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Versant Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78.

Versant (NASDAQ:VSNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Versant Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Versant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Versant's dividend payout ratio is presently 75.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Versant from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Versant from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Versant in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Versant from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Versant in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.80.

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Versant Profile

Versant Corporation is a provider of data management software. The Company designs, develops, markets and supports database management system products that companies use to solve data management and data integration issues. It also provides related product support, training and consulting services to assist users of the Company's products in developing and deploying software applications based on its products. The Company's Versant Object Database product is used primarily by enterprises, which have data management requirements, such as technology providers, telecommunications carriers, Government defense agencies, defense contractors, healthcare companies and companies in the financial services and transportation industries.

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