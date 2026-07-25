California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Valley National Bancorp $VLY

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY - Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,581 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 97,699 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Valley National Bancorp worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLY. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 0.8%

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 19.49%.The company had revenue of $560.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Valley National Bancorp's payout ratio is 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VLY

Trending Headlines about Valley National Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting Valley National Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase & Co. kept an Overweight rating on Valley National Bancorp and trimmed its price target only modestly to $17.00 from $17.50, signaling continued confidence in upside from current levels. JPMorgan price target update

JPMorgan Chase & Co. kept an rating on Valley National Bancorp and trimmed its price target only modestly to from $17.50, signaling continued confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $16.00 from $15.00, suggesting analysts still see room for the shares to recover despite the earnings miss. KBW price target update

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to from $15.00, suggesting analysts still see room for the shares to recover despite the earnings miss. Positive Sentiment: Valley National posted year-over-year revenue growth of 13.3% , helped by stronger net interest income and non-interest income, and provisions were lower, which supports the longer-term earnings outlook. Second quarter 2026 results

Valley National posted , helped by stronger net interest income and non-interest income, and provisions were lower, which supports the longer-term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted second-quarter EPS came in at $0.30 versus the consensus $0.31 , a very small miss that was offset by slightly better-than-expected revenue. Second quarter 2026 results

Adjusted second-quarter EPS came in at versus the consensus , a very small miss that was offset by slightly better-than-expected revenue. Negative Sentiment: The main drag on the stock is that higher expenses kept Valley National from fully beating earnings estimates, limiting enthusiasm around an otherwise solid quarter. Earnings miss analysis

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mitchell L. Crandell sold 25,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $372,991.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 76,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,577.08. This represents a 25.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell Barrett sold 90,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $1,225,870.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,821.18. This represents a 58.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp NASDAQ: VLY is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, offering a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products and services. Through its banking subsidiary, Valley National Bank, the company provides deposit accounts, residential and commercial lending, mortgage services, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance solutions. Complementary wealth management and insurance offerings round out its financial services platform, catering to individual, small-business and corporate clients.

Tracing its roots to the establishment of Wayne National Bank in 1927, Valley has grown into one of the largest banks in New Jersey by both assets and deposit share.

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