California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Lear Corporation $LEA

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA - Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,317 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Lear worth $15,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Lear by 46,707.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 951,602 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $109,054,000 after purchasing an additional 949,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $82,016,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth about $39,656,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,984,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,745 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $90,505,000 after buying an additional 200,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company's stock.

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Lear Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:LEA opened at $142.63 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $138.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. Lear Corporation has a 12 month low of $91.67 and a 12 month high of $150.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lear (NYSE:LEA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 2.25%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lear Corporation will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Lear's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

More Lear News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces argued that Lear is a strong value stock and may be undervalued versus peers, potentially drawing in bargain-focused investors. Why Lear (LEA) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term

Several recent pieces argued that Lear is a strong value stock and may be undervalued versus peers, potentially drawing in bargain-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note compared Lear with Modine and suggested investors are evaluating LEA as the better value opportunity, which may bolster relative-strength sentiment. LEA or MOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Another Zacks note compared Lear with Modine and suggested investors are evaluating LEA as the better value opportunity, which may bolster relative-strength sentiment. Positive Sentiment: An MSN repost also described Lear as a top value stock for the long term, reinforcing the broader valuation narrative around LEA. Why Lear (LEA) is a top value stock for the long term

An MSN repost also described Lear as a top value stock for the long term, reinforcing the broader valuation narrative around LEA. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market articles about tech selling off, AI, and education-related topics do not appear directly tied to Lear’s fundamentals or near-term outlook.

Broader market articles about tech selling off, AI, and education-related topics do not appear directly tied to Lear’s fundamentals or near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: No major new company-specific earnings, guidance, or deal announcements were included in the latest articles.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen raised Lear from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on Lear in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $144.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lear

Insider Activity

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $26,854.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at $237,875.22. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $6,768,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,936.93. The trade was a 50.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 62,026 shares of company stock worth $8,498,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company's stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation NYSE: LEA is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

Further Reading

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