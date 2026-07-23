California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,774 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Roku worth $24,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Roku by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,786 shares of the company's stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 49,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $2,551,435.74. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,571. This trade represents a 72.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 10,194 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,762,640. This represents a 34.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,499 shares of company stock worth $30,582,963. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roku from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Roku from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Roku from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $155.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $143.08 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $133.72 and its 200 day moving average is $113.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.58 and a beta of 2.01. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.53 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report).

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