California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,187 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Ulta Beauty worth $47,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 44.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,833 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $182,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,143,919.36. This represents a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.8%

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $488.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $477.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.08. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $443.60 and a 12-month high of $714.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $730.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $638.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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