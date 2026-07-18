California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 116,758 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,584,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 116,758 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.29% of Gilead Sciences worth $499,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock's fifty day moving average is $129.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The company has a market capitalization of $166.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $1,894,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 607,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,674,826.57. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $371,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 124,234 shares in the company, valued at $15,395,077.28. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $9,978,740 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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