California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,208 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,208 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Fair Isaac worth $41,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,627.93.

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Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,263.92 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1,201.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,255.76. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $870.01 and a 52-week high of $1,998.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The business's revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.81 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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