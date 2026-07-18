California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 127,425 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,446 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 127,425 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Intuit worth $299,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $4,545,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Intuit by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 56,751 shares of the software maker's stock worth $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker's stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the software maker's stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the software maker's stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of INTU opened at $291.09 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $303.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.56. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "underweight" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Intuit from $576.00 to $504.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.39.

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Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Featured Stories

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