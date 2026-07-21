California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,165 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,307 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 13,165 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of F5 worth $42,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 963.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 113.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 124 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $411.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $397.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.96. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $435.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $783.82 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The firm's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total value of $439,010.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,474.80. This represents a 14.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. This trade represents a 86.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,860. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FFIV. Evercore raised shares of F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

F5 Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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