California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 132,648 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,820,225 shares of the company's stock after selling 132,648 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of RTX worth $544,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in RTX by 49.5% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,952 shares of the company's stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the company's stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Melius Research upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $193.66 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.56 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $260.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.62.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. RTX's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Raytheon unit is expanding its footprint in fighter aircraft programs by supplying advanced avionics, sensors, electronic warfare systems and precision weapons, reinforcing its role in key U.S. defense platforms. Article Title

RTX’s Raytheon unit is expanding its footprint in fighter aircraft programs by supplying advanced avionics, sensors, electronic warfare systems and precision weapons, reinforcing its role in key U.S. defense platforms. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Pratt & Whitney unit is advancing AI-enabled engine inspection capabilities through a deal with Aiir Innovations, which could improve maintenance efficiency and support higher-margin aftermarket services. Article Title

RTX’s Pratt & Whitney unit is advancing AI-enabled engine inspection capabilities through a deal with Aiir Innovations, which could improve maintenance efficiency and support higher-margin aftermarket services. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also looking ahead to RTX’s upcoming earnings report, with Wall Street expecting earnings growth and the possibility of another beat, which can support sentiment into the print. Article Title

Investors are also looking ahead to RTX’s upcoming earnings report, with Wall Street expecting earnings growth and the possibility of another beat, which can support sentiment into the print. Neutral Sentiment: Recent reports about NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX gaming GPUs, including launch delays, hotspot temperature issues and SEGA collaborations, do not appear to be material drivers for RTX Corporation’s stock and are likely to be a naming coincidence.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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