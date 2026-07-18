California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,346 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,785 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 13,346 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of S&P Global worth $264,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $533.88.

View Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $450.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $421.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

S&P Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on S&P Global to $521 from $489 and kept a buy rating, implying roughly 15.6% upside from the current share price. Benzinga Street Insider

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on S&P Global to $521 from $489 and kept a rating, implying roughly 15.6% upside from the current share price. Positive Sentiment: S&P Global Energy said booming U.S. LNG exports could add $1.4 trillion to GDP through 2040 and support hundreds of thousands of jobs, reinforcing the company’s research and energy-market credibility. Reuters

S&P Global Energy said booming U.S. LNG exports could add $1.4 trillion to GDP through 2040 and support hundreds of thousands of jobs, reinforcing the company’s research and energy-market credibility. Positive Sentiment: S&P Global Market Intelligence launched ETF Intelligence, a new analytics product aimed at the fast-growing ETF market, which could help expand data and subscription revenue over time. PR Newswire

S&P Global Market Intelligence launched ETF Intelligence, a new analytics product aimed at the fast-growing ETF market, which could help expand data and subscription revenue over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for S&P Global to $18.60 from $19.62, which is below the current consensus estimate of $19.49 and may temper expectations. MarketBeat

Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for S&P Global to $18.60 from $19.62, which is below the current consensus estimate of $19.49 and may temper expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary flagged the stock as expensive on fair value and earnings, suggesting valuation remains a concern for some investors. Yahoo Finance

Separate commentary flagged the stock as expensive on fair value and earnings, suggesting valuation remains a concern for some investors. Negative Sentiment: One market report said S&P Global underperformed peers on Wednesday, indicating some relative weakness versus competitors. MarketWatch

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

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