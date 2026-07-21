California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 171,322 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,459 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 171,322 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of NiSource worth $47,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,408,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,606,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,630 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,504,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,150,818,000 after buying an additional 8,240,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,735,119 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after buying an additional 1,154,351 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 55,625.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,866,898 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $680,411,000 after buying an additional 16,836,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,459,421 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $518,301,000 after acquiring an additional 245,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NiSource, Inc has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The business's 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. NiSource's payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other NiSource news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $118,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,587.48. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,716,003.20. This represents a 29.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,675. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NI

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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