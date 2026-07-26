California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 19,597 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,586 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 19,597 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of FTI Consulting worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,051 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $279,145,000 after purchasing an additional 503,885 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,250 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $183,172,000 after purchasing an additional 402,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,694 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $147,208,000 after purchasing an additional 106,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 14.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,657 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $127,001,000 after purchasing an additional 96,723 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,577 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $89,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FCN. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $174.50.

Read Our Latest Report on FCN

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton purchased 2,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.04 per share, with a total value of $345,696.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 92,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,370,368.96. This trade represents a 2.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eun Nam acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $289,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,987.28. This represents a 10.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,400 shares of company stock worth $2,076,576. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $159.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.77. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.65 and a twelve month high of $189.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $983.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.17 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $370.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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