California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,057,897 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705,031 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,057,897 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Trade Desk worth $15,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 898 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,912.86. The trade was a 80.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson set a $29.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "sell" rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $33.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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