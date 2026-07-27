California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 30,129 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM - Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,534 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,129 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 24.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,293 shares of the company's stock worth $78,040,000 after purchasing an additional 367,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 195,119 shares of the company's stock worth $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 646.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,643 shares of the company's stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,516 shares of the company's stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BFAM opened at $75.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average of $77.35. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $130.76.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $712.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc NYSE: BFAM is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

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