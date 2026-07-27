California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 32,216 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX - Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,457 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock after selling 32,216 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,877 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,584 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $74.72 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average is $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $102.86.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 3.20%.The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $569.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business's revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific's payout ratio is 101.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Louisiana-Pacific from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPX

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

See Also

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