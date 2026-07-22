California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 324,634 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,291,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 324,634 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.5% of California Public Employees Retirement System's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.28% of Broadcom worth $4,113,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $386.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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