California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 32,938 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 32,938 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of Insulet worth $18,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Insider Activity

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer purchased 2,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. This trade represents a 44.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $158.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.77 and a 200-day moving average of $202.89. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $138.79 and a 1-year high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted class action lawsuits against Insulet, with investors urged to contact counsel ahead of the August 31 lead-plaintiff deadline. These actions add legal overhang and keep attention on prior disclosures. PODD Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Insulet Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Multiple law firms announced or promoted class action lawsuits against Insulet, with investors urged to contact counsel ahead of the August 31 lead-plaintiff deadline. These actions add legal overhang and keep attention on prior disclosures. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege Insulet misled investors about manufacturing controls at its Acton facility, including claims that defective controls may have produced millions of flawed Omnipod pods and created insulin under-delivery risks. PODD Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Insulet Corporation Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

The lawsuits allege Insulet misled investors about manufacturing controls at its Acton facility, including claims that defective controls may have produced millions of flawed Omnipod pods and created insulin under-delivery risks. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s last reported earnings were strong, with revenue and EPS beating Wall Street expectations and year-over-year revenue growth of 33.9%, which helps offset some of the legal concerns but is not the main driver of today’s move.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $286.00 to $198.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $219.00 price objective on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $235.25.

Read Our Latest Report on PODD

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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