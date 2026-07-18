California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 45,241 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,128 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 45,241 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Stryker worth $206,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Stryker by 107.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 77,831 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, July 6th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $392.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $319.78 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $312.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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