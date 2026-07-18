California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 486,148 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946,118 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 486,148 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Prologis worth $257,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Prologis alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 6,069.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $2,581,000. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its position in Prologis by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 70,789 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Prologis by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 172,836 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 28,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Prologis from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $149.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $139.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business's 50 day moving average price is $143.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.41 and a 52 week high of $153.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 45.79%.The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Prologis's payout ratio is presently 107.81%.

Trending Headlines about Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prologis reported Q2 results above expectations, with strong rental income, record leasing, and occupancy remaining solid, which supports confidence in near-term cash flow and earnings growth.

Prologis reported Q2 results above expectations, with strong rental income, record leasing, and occupancy remaining solid, which supports confidence in near-term cash flow and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 earnings guidance again, signaling that management sees stronger-than-expected operating momentum and improving fundamentals across the portfolio. Prologis Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company raised its 2026 earnings guidance again, signaling that management sees stronger-than-expected operating momentum and improving fundamentals across the portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary are focusing on Prologis’ expanding role in AI-related logistics and data center infrastructure, which could open a new long-term growth avenue and lift investor sentiment. PLD Q2 Earnings Call Shows Growth Across Logistics, Data Centers

Analysts and market commentary are focusing on Prologis’ expanding role in AI-related logistics and data center infrastructure, which could open a new long-term growth avenue and lift investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that the stock’s valuation is already rich after a strong run, which may limit upside if growth expectations cool. Prologis: AI Creates An Opportunity, But The Price Is High

Some commentary notes that the stock’s valuation is already rich after a strong run, which may limit upside if growth expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns could create some near-term pressure as investors weigh whether the recent rally has already priced in much of the earnings upgrade and AI-related optimism.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Prologis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prologis wasn't on the list.

While Prologis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here