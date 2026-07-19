California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,286 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,833 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,286 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.29% of Teradyne worth $133,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Teradyne by 656.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,312 shares of the company's stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 108,745 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3,233.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,144,000 after purchasing an additional 882,723 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company's stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total transaction of $1,692,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $50,962,424.10. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $370.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $390.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $322.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.17. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.18 and a 12-month high of $487.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's payout ratio is 9.63%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

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