California Public Employees Retirement System Takes $11.26 Million Position in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,818 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $11,255,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Sanmina at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 339 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SANM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sanmina news, Director Joseph G. Licata, Jr. sold 26,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.03, for a total value of $5,606,011.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,533.27. The trade was a 48.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David V. Hedley III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,619,179.52. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 156,509 shares of company stock worth $35,699,476 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanmina Stock Down 4.6%

NASDAQ SANM opened at $208.43 on Friday. Sanmina Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $288.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $236.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company's revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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