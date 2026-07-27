California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 16,344 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Sensient Technologies worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company's stock.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $126.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $129.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 9.27%.Sensient Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sensient Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SXT

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $50,111.85. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 14,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,372.35. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sensient Technologies this week:

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

Further Reading

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