California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,064 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 80,037 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Genuine Parts worth $28,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,262 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,855 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $3,154,000. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 246,390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 477,970 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $58,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,936 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $119.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.38 and a beta of 0.63. Genuine Parts Company has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $151.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day moving average of $115.53.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Genuine Parts's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 988.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Genuine Parts this week:

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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