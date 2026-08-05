California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 13,977 Shares of AGCO Corporation $AGCO

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,535 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of AGCO worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 951.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about AGCO

Here are the key news stories impacting AGCO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Industry demand remains a potential tailwind. Zacks said farm-equipment manufacturers, including AGCO, could benefit from the need to increase agricultural productivity to feed a growing global population. 5 Farm Equipment Stocks to Watch as Industry Shows Promise

Industry demand remains a potential tailwind. Zacks said farm-equipment manufacturers, including AGCO, could benefit from the need to increase agricultural productivity to feed a growing global population. Positive Sentiment: AGCO appointed Indira Agarwal as chief financial officer and Damon Audia as president of PTx and corporate strategy. The restructuring is intended to accelerate growth in precision agriculture and could improve execution in the company’s technology business. AGCO Aligns Leadership to Advance PTx Growth Strategy

AGCO appointed Indira Agarwal as chief financial officer and Damon Audia as president of PTx and corporate strategy. The restructuring is intended to accelerate growth in precision agriculture and could improve execution in the company’s technology business. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is divided. UBS lowered its target from $123 to $114 but maintained a Neutral rating, while Truist reiterated its Buy rating. The broader analyst consensus remains Hold, suggesting limited conviction despite potential upside from current levels. UBS AGCO Analyst Update

Analyst sentiment is divided. UBS lowered its target from $123 to $114 but maintained a Neutral rating, while Truist reiterated its Buy rating. The broader analyst consensus remains Hold, suggesting limited conviction despite potential upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley cut its target from $110 to $99 and moved to Underweight, implying downside from the current trading level. Wells Fargo also reduced its target to $117, reinforcing concerns about AGCO’s near-term earnings and agricultural-equipment cycle. Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo AGCO Analyst Updates

Morgan Stanley cut its target from $110 to $99 and moved to Underweight, implying downside from the current trading level. Wells Fargo also reduced its target to $117, reinforcing concerns about AGCO’s near-term earnings and agricultural-equipment cycle. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky announced an investigation into AGCO, creating potential legal and reputational risk. The notice follows scrutiny of the company’s operating performance, although AGCO reported that adjusted operating margin more than doubled year over year. AGCO Corporation Investigation Notice

AGCO Trading Up 3.0%

AGCO opened at $107.05 on Wednesday. AGCO Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.21 and a 52 week high of $143.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day moving average of $118.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. AGCO's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGCO from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $151.00 target price on AGCO in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $120.33.

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AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

Further Reading

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