California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,696 Shares of CACI International, Inc. $CACI

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI - Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,494 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of CACI International worth $13,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in CACI International by 2,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 49 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Trading Up 0.4%

CACI International stock opened at $499.53 on Monday. CACI International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.70 and a 52-week high of $683.50. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CACI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CACI International from $625.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CACI International from $700.00 to $645.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CACI International from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $609.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on CACI

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

See Also

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