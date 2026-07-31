California State Teachers Retirement System Has $65.96 Million Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,356 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,128 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Carrier Global worth $65,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 17.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,200,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,606,000 after acquiring an additional 178,554 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 318,635 shares of the company's stock worth $17,942,000 after purchasing an additional 37,670 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $1,735,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Carrier Global by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 36,971 shares of the company's stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company's stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.49. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $76.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.52%.The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

Further Reading

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