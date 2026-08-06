California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in TPG Inc. $TPG

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG - Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,790 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System's holdings in TPG were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 2,496.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 252.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TPG during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TPG this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgraded and target raised: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target from $53 to $57 and assigned an “outperform” rating, implying approximately 19% upside from the referenced share price. Benzinga

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target from $53 to $57 and assigned an “outperform” rating, implying approximately 19% upside from the referenced share price. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results beat expectations: TPG reported adjusted earnings of $0.69 per share versus the $0.59 consensus estimate, while revenue of $628.2 million exceeded expectations of $596.8 million. Revenue increased 23.9% year over year. TPG Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

TPG reported adjusted earnings of $0.69 per share versus the $0.59 consensus estimate, while revenue of $628.2 million exceeded expectations of $596.8 million. Revenue increased 23.9% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder distribution maintained: TPG declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14. The dividend represents an approximately 4.8% annualized yield based on the referenced share price. TPG Reports Second Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

TPG declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14. The dividend represents an approximately 4.8% annualized yield based on the referenced share price. Positive Sentiment: Scale and strategic opportunity: TPG reported $327 billion in assets under management and is expanding further into artificial intelligence, seeking to capitalize on market disruption and investment opportunities. TPG Pushes Further Into AI

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on TPG from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on TPG from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TPG from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TPG

TPG Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of TPG opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $628.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. TPG had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. TPG's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,072.73%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc NASDAQ: TPG is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

See Also

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